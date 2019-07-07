As Eastern Co Com (EML) Valuation Declined, Gamco Investors Et Al Lifted by $1.48 Million Its Holding; Salzhauer Michael Has Raised Its Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) as Stock Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 1528.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 220,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.19M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Susan B. Zaunbrecher Joins Fifth Third as Executive Vice Pres and Senior Legal Adviser; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy Output From North Carolina Solar Farm

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Eastern Co Com (EML) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 54,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 562,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 508,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Eastern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 1,852 shares traded. The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) has declined 12.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical EML News: 13/03/2018 EASTERN CO SAE EAST.CA : EFG HERMES REMOVES FROM MENA TOP 20 LIST; 02/05/2018 – Eastern Co 1Q EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Reports Net Sales of $59.4 Million and Earnings of $0.49 Per Diluted Share for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 30 PER SHARE BEFORE SPLIT OR EGP 10 PER SHARE AFTER SPLIT; 24/04/2018 – EGYPT’S EASTERN CO – NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 3.44 BLN VS EGP 1.34 BLN YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – EXPECTS 281 MLN CIGARETTES SALE IN 2018 AT PRICE OF EGP 18 PER PACK; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL WILL MARKET, DISTRIBUTE AND SELL PRODUCT IN EGYPT; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL TO JOINTLY MANUFACTURE BRAND WEST AT EASTERN CO’S FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BARINGTON’S MITAROTONDA DISCUSSING EASTERN COMPANY; 28/05/2018 – CHEMICAL HLDING CO BOARD APPROVES OFFERING EASTERN CO STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (B:De (NYSE:DEO) by 12,740 shares to 530,969 shares, valued at $86.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Group Inc by 91,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Canterbury Pk Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 41,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).