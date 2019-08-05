As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Valuation Declined, Fsi Group Has Upped Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 5.03 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.05. About 720,582 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37,000 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares to 31,400 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,525 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).