As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Value Declined, Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Stake by $2.33 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Increased Stake by $536,900

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 269,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 219,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 557,630 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25M, up from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40 million shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 41,351 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 68,239 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ing Groep Nv reported 27,504 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 5.51 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. 20,475 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 0.61% or 620,584 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.84% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,905 are held by Peak Asset. Compton Cap Ri holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 72,784 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 1.19% stake. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.23% or 18,509 shares. Moreover, Independent Investors Inc has 0.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 9.98 million shares.

