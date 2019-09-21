As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.10 Million; Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Stock Rose While Everett Harris & Company Lifted Its Stake

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) by 229.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 6,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Utah Medical Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 25,371 shares traded or 43.85% up from the average. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 23,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 4,996 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 28,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.42M shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57M for 9.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. The insider Irving Paul H bought 1,000 shares worth $38,691.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2,141 shares to 11,282 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 8,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 42,485 shares. 420,492 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Commercial Bank stated it has 5,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 19,900 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 340,469 shares. 5,561 are owned by Daiwa Securities Gp. Barclays Plc has 108,552 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 462,563 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce reported 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 46,008 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. Ent Fin Svcs Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 144 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% or 25,648 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Colonial Trust Advisors holds 65,175 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 77,639 shares to 45,778 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 552,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,261 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UTMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 2.64 million shares or 0.44% less from 2.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 4,403 shares. Thb Asset Management holds 54,487 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) for 4,000 shares. 52,366 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Lc. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,843 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 5,380 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru owns 28,085 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation owns 4,357 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd owns 18,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 325,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc invested in 510,763 shares. 2,468 are owned by Brandes Invest Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 6,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

