As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock Price Declined, Basswood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Welch Group Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $1.00 Million

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,621 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 154,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 614,994 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 102,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, down from 393,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 325,029 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 203,413 shares to 224,752 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 119,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $181.94 million for 9.07 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Comm, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 84 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 38,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 26,450 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.02% or 11,759 shares. Paloma Prns stated it has 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Citigroup Inc owns 195,329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 128,145 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sg Americas Securities reported 12,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 42,415 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc holds 7,028 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% or 6.05 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 384,726 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.82 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,570 shares to 297,807 shares, valued at $24.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell B Adrf by 7,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).