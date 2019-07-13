As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined, Zwj Investment Counsel Raised by $2.33 Million Its Stake; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 219,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 694,750 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 61,866 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 109,768 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors stated it has 4.05 million shares. Victory Management Inc has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Parametrica Mgmt Limited invested 1.28% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 0.37% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 100,000 shares. Comm Financial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 4,360 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 27,240 shares. Icon Advisers Communication has 0.07% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 14,100 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 8,440 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 163,474 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Acadian Asset Management holds 223,942 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PINTEC Empowers East West Bank in its Digital Transformation – Business Wire” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will East West Bancorp (EWBC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “BB&T Unit Closes Regions Insurance Group Deal: More to Come? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks to Buy and Hold for 5 Years – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 278,522 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,875 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 78,485 shares. Economic Planning Inc Adv accumulated 0.18% or 4,955 shares. Boston & Mngmt holds 73,063 shares. Tiemann Advsr Llc invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 72,282 were reported by Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd Liability. Oakworth holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,853 shares. Moreover, At Financial Bank has 0.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,769 shares. 4.00 million were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Co holds 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 487,790 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc holds 1.56% or 119,805 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 31,083 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt owns 372,219 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 209,971 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Com holds 38,911 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6.11% or 45,467 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 30,129 shares to 1,164 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSB).