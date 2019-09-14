As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined, Maltese Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Lifted Holding

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,864 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 29,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 39.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 33,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 118,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 85,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 124,515 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does East West Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) Share Price Gain of 41% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 50,032 shares to 530,176 shares, valued at $11.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 625,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). South Dakota Inv Council reported 116,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 129,730 shares. Charter Tru stated it has 17,687 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 263,440 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 922,287 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Jennison Assocs Llc holds 0.11% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc owns 23,197 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Enterprise Svcs Corporation accumulated 0% or 144 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was bought by Irving Paul H.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,651 shares to 3,771 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.