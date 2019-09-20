As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Price Declined, Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Its Position; Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake by $18.09 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 190,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 5.65 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $541.46M, down from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 168,675 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 386,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23,000, down from 386,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 576,681 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 125,560 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $168.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.90 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $176.87M for 9.34 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

