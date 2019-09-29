As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Price Declined, Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Counselors Cut Stake by $922,964

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 109,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 5.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $271.00M, up from 5.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 760,414 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC)

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,018 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 18,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 848,561 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,050 shares to 190,260 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1,237 shares stake. Bridges Inv Mngmt owns 2,022 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.03% or 122,053 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hartford Invest Management Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mason Street Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cwm Lc holds 0.01% or 1,895 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability owns 108,334 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Harris Associate LP owns 3.43M shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Capital Lc has invested 1.95% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 7,570 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.97% stake. Korea-based Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Barnett And Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.34M for 19.66 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Shares for $38,691 were bought by Irving Paul H.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se Adr (LVMUY) by 12,942 shares to 172,068 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 113,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp has 0.12% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 2.83 million shares. Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Petrus Trust Lta holds 4,844 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 63,365 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 149,098 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0% or 13,700 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 5,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com has 69,638 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Winch Advisory Lc reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 276,549 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.