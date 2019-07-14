As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Value Declined, Fsi Group Lifted Its Stake by $532,886; As Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut by $21.42 Million Its Stake

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 694,750 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,568 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.37 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 21.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EWBC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “CITCON Raises US$5 Million to Power Global Expansion of Mobile Payments – PRNewswire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $100,114 activity.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares to 6,525 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,826 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Cambiar Invsts Lc has 86,492 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 20,391 shares. Pacific Invest Mgmt holds 79,105 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Smith Graham And Invest Advsrs Lp holds 0.57% or 108,970 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Regions Financial owns 641 shares. 110,334 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 109,768 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 22,874 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 2,438 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Parametrica Mgmt owns 12,549 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $48.18M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 13,349 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings owns 151,830 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 122,937 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 11,800 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Lpl Ltd Liability Com reported 28,198 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 276,568 shares. 49,137 were reported by Us Natl Bank De. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com reported 2.09M shares stake. Nomura Asset holds 114,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Amer Assets Invest Limited Liability holds 50,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 140,158 shares to 513,201 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 201,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).