As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Value Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $5.80 Million; As Seaboard Corp. (SEB) Valuation Declined, Third Avenue Management Upped by $415,226 Its Holding

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Seaboard Corp. (SEB) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 98 shares as the company's stock declined 9.44% . The hedge fund held 1,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $21.9 during the last trading session, reaching $3850. About 15 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 2561.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 123,330 shares as the company's stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 128,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, up from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 325,090 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 7,641 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 366,328 were accumulated by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Farmers National Bank invested in 0% or 38 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,796 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 45,872 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,700 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma reported 121,081 shares. Putnam Investments Lc accumulated 103,158 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.1% or 407,946 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.07% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 835,780 shares. Oxbow Advsr Llc reported 39,006 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 458,819 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares to 656,346 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 129,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).