As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Valuation Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Boosted Holding by $8.45 Million; Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 538,724 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $154.8. About 157,729 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10,194 shares to 566,771 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,360 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

