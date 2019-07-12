As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Valuation Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 30,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 386,920 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.56M, down from 417,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 673,531 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 369 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on February 08, 2017, Bizjournals.com published: “A strong quarter validates Jewett-Cameron’s strategy shifts – Portland Business Journal” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2016 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “HomebuilderStocks.com – Homebuilder stocks investor research with directory of Homebuilders Stocks, construction stocks, contractor stocks, infrastructure stocks, stock news and more at Investorideas.com – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista holds 0.65% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) or 359,482 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company stated it has 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 179,808 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 1,104 shares or 0% of the stock. James Inv Research owns 7,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of America De owns 1,200 shares.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stock – Zacks.com” on March 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PG&E loses another philanthropy executive to banking – San Francisco Business Times” published on May 15, 2019, Zacks.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “East West Bank Aligns with CITCON to Offer Chinese Mobile Wallet Solutions – PRNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: KBWR, EWBC, SBNY, PACW – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2017.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $181.94M for 9.17 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.76% EPS growth.