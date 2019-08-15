As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed by $594,672 Its Stake; Radnet (RDNT) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $13.11 Million as Market Value Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25 million, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 419,036 shares traded or 76.88% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 58.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 12,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 21,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 1.07M shares traded or 8.94% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RadNet Enters into Second Joint Venture with Dignity Health in California – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Cheap Small Cap Stocks with Big Growth – Nasdaq” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap LP invested in 0.27% or 314,632 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Epoch Inv Prtn Incorporated stated it has 96,990 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 2,438 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 396,841 shares. Ls Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Farmers Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 363,895 shares in its portfolio. 20,034 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 857 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 9,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 15.63M shares stake. First Republic Investment holds 0.12% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 480,489 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.92M shares.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.58M for 7.87 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 181,911 shares to 618,106 shares, valued at $56.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 315,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: AMK,ALLY,EWBC,MTB – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Morgan Stanley Earnings Top Estimates – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.