As Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $330,450; Regions Financial Stake in Logmein (LOGM) Lifted by $643,360 as Shares Declined

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 277.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 8,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 2,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 121,424 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 135,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 53,264 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 15.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.6M; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Granted Final FDA Approval For Bendamustine Hydrochloride Ready-to-Dilute Solution In A 500ml Admixture; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EAGLE TO SHIP 500ML ADMIXTURE PRODUCT IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics; 08/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gen Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 143,768 shares to 710,890 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,809 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Service Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9,886 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 18,102 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 31,256 shares. Fmr Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,015 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Malaga Cove Ltd Co reported 6,103 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36 shares. Shelton Cap invested in 298 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bluestein R H And Co owns 3,000 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,184 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 90,554 shares. Fil stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Champlain Partners Lc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Partners with Dolby to Elevate the GoToRoom Meeting Experience – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Takes Aim at Cloud Identity with New LastPass Business Lineup – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn’s GoToMeeting and Bold360 Win Gold Stevies® from the 2019 American Business Awards® – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Analysts await Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 82.35% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.17 per share. EGRX’s profit will be $4.25M for 45.91 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 9,222 shares to 139,223 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 12,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

More notable recent Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eagle Alpha Launches New Partnership with Lowenstein Sandler to Meet Legal and Compliance Challenges – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Court Issues Decision in Favor of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Granting Seven Year Orphan Drug Exclusivity for BENDEKA (bendamustine hydrochloride injection) – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Eagle Pharmaceuticals Concludes Enrollment of Second Safety and Efficacy Study at Hajj to Evaluate RYANODEX for Exertional Heat Stroke – Business Wire” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Pharmaceuticals inks deal with USAMRICD to evaluate neuroprotective effects of RYANODEX – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Raises $30 Million in Series B Financing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.