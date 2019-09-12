As Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Indaba Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) as Stock Value Declined

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 254,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.38M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 85,731 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3; 10/04/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA OK’D FOR FILING BY FDA; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PRODUCT IS GENERIC VERSION OF ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC’S ORIGINAL VASOSTRICT FORMULATION; 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.6M; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M; 16/05/2018 – EGRX GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE HYDROCHLORIDE; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77M, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 3.66M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

