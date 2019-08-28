As Eagle Materials (Put) (EXP) Stock Value Declined, Citigroup Has Decreased by $890,400 Its Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Enterprise Financial Services Decreased Its Holding

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) (EXP) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 43,066 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,670 shares to 7,709 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2.88M shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,342 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 505,409 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 0.47% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 5.11M shares. 1.28M were accumulated by Westchester Cap Management Ltd. 117,944 are owned by Washington. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 14 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation invested in 0.15% or 102,746 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,418 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 47,517 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.44% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,320 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.01% or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,886 were reported by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 59,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Management LP has 0.09% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Coldstream Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Hightower Advisors Limited Company accumulated 3,244 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company accumulated 323,900 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.01% or 269,347 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 14 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 4,513 shares. First Dallas Secs holds 2.02% or 33,252 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Limited has 1.36% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 240,900 shares. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 297 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 49 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF) by 78,100 shares to 225,900 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 115,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE).

