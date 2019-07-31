As Eagle Materials (EXP) Valuation Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Increased Its Position by $496,776; As Sl Green Realty (SLG) Stock Price Declined, Dupont Capital Management Cut Holding by $610,718

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 6,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,390 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 40,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 329,917 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 472,314 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82M, up from 466,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $6.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 1.04 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56 million for 11.80 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 13,100 shares to 15,841 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Llc holds 1.19% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 304,834 shares. Fund Mgmt owns 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 4,084 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 15,932 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 124,097 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has invested 0.08% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 423 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 459 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 146,747 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 2,562 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 24,973 shares. Qs holds 23,499 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 3.41 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 360,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,491 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

