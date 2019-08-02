As Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Price Declined, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Increased Stake by $1.98 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Cim Decreased Holding by $405,162

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 23,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 160,337 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, up from 136,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 178,647 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $247.18. About 1.18 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 472,314 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,670 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Llc has 2.03M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hourglass Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 34,223 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 10,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Shelton Management reported 297 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 79,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd holds 0.2% or 926,326 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 133,140 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Northern Trust owns 362,034 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 59,747 shares in its portfolio.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 427,078 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $237.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,535 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Mgmt Limited owns 236 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd owns 1.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 71,509 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Company reported 6,815 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amer Century invested 1.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Management accumulated 1,939 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 100,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Co. Rmb Capital Management Lc owns 61,725 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Com holds 4,786 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 209,956 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 4,635 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated accumulated 200,964 shares. 502,111 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Argent Trust has 23,353 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.