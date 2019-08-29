As Eagle Materials (EXP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Trimmed by $3.39 Million Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 95.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1,975 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166,000, down from 42,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 346,612 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com has invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 3,937 shares stake. Scholtz & Communication Limited Liability Com has invested 3.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citizens & Northern Corporation has 4,625 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 727 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability has 1,205 shares. Burney has 24,741 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank accumulated 0.27% or 13,027 shares. Steinberg Asset Management invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Monetta Fincl Services has 1.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 100,123 shares. Df Dent And reported 0.01% stake. Summit Secs Group Limited Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,588 shares. Ledyard Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

