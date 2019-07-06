As Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Upped by $3.10 Million Its Holding; V F (VFC) Shares Rose While Bokf Upped Holding

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 245,848 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials

Bokf increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,409 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 69,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 768,323 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Massachusetts Fin Serv Com Ma accumulated 1.58M shares. Washington Tru State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings invested in 0.07% or 3,660 shares. First Bancorp holds 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 9,535 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 600 shares. Mraz Amerine & holds 0.21% or 7,600 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 35,608 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 892 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated holds 278,579 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 14,183 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 11,475 shares. Blue Chip has invested 0.53% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,191 shares to 59,813 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,391 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,000 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,757 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.