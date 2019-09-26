As Eagle Materials (EXP) Shares Declined, Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $1.14 Million; Davis R M Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Upped as Shares Declined

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 275,828 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.91M, up from 272,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 12,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 83,158 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, down from 95,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 182,684 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.49 million for 13.83 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eagle Materials: No Added Value From The Spin-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eagle Materials Announces Results of Strategic Portfolio Review – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials Ends Its Fiscal 2019 on a Sour Note – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 93 shares. D E Shaw & Commerce Inc reported 2,198 shares. Invesco holds 84,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 5,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ser Automobile Association accumulated 6,744 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 13,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Putnam Invs Limited reported 28,003 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 75,585 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,677 shares. Skylands Limited reported 92,625 shares stake. Profund Limited Com stated it has 3,836 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 36,668 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prudential invested in 238,960 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5,415 shares to 89,316 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 15,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,691 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Billionaire Bill Ackman Expects Future Share Price Growth As A Result of Its Business Separation – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canal Ins Comm holds 90,000 shares or 3.86% of its portfolio. North Star Asset holds 0.11% or 10,461 shares. 847,165 are owned by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company. Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.92% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 131,187 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Asset reported 88,151 shares. Woodstock Corporation has 87,207 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0.03% or 2,554 shares. 108,532 were reported by Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability. Capwealth Advsr Limited invested 1.75% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aviva Public Lc reported 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ami Mngmt stated it has 13,061 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Whitebox Advisors Limited Company holds 0.69% or 149,333 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.5% or 1.27M shares.