As Eagle Materials (EXP) Share Value Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Upped Position; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Value Rose While Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 26,834 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 172,813 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35,500 shares to 124,100 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,800 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 3.45 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 5,183 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 94,036 shares stake. Linscomb And Williams, a Texas-based fund reported 8,525 shares. 44,805 were reported by Moody Bancorporation Division. Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 2,491 shares. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 85,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 100,480 are owned by Empyrean L P. 19,206 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 3,178 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Metropolitan Life Company Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 96,289 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.