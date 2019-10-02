As Eagle Materials (EXP) Share Value Declined, Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Its Position by $5.06 Million; Hap Trading Increased Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 457.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 181,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 220,685 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 5.12M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 594,935 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.15M, up from 539,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 299,156 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 128,184 shares to 21,816 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 404,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,348 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.05 million activity. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was bought by Dillon Kenneth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $3.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 846,046 shares to 11.49 million shares, valued at $495.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,504 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.