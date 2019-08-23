As Eagle Materials (EXP) Share Price Declined, Fishman Jay A LTD Increased Position by $35.83 Million; Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) as Stock Value Declined

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 843,494 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 425 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 9,160 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772.19M, up from 8,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 480,348 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Knott David M holds 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 228 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,070 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 79,479 shares. Franklin holds 822,337 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,183 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 43,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hl Fincl Service Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,230 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 13,430 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 3,120 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 2,700 are held by Dupont. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.2% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Fayez Sarofim And invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).