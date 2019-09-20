As Eagle Materials (EXP) Share Price Declined, Fishman Jay A LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Dock Street Asset Management Lifted Position in Healthequity (HQY)

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 20 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 9,140 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $847.28 million, down from 9,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 709,786 shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 647,013 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. 4,193 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 145 shares. Ls Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 38,352 shares. 110,862 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Ltd Com has 1.97M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 39,414 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 71,990 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 119,791 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs accumulated 10,595 shares or 0.1% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 42,000 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 462,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 5,188 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 72,492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eagle Materials: Flying High – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Eagle Materials Climbed 14.9% on Friday – The Motley Fool” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials upgraded at Raymond James, seeing activist spark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $69.48 million for 13.92 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38 million and $534.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,550 shares to 243,892 shares, valued at $13.35 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerg Etf (IEMG).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity (HQY) Down 16.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: PODD,OPGN,HQY – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,417 shares to 11,076 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,778 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).