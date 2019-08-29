As Eagle Materials (EXP) Market Value Declined, Brown Advisory Increased Holding; Apple (AAPL) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Cut Stake by $822,150 as Stock Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.77. About 13.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 27/03/2018 – Aeron Mobile Applications Launched to Google Play and Apple App Store; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 39.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 164,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 584,893 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31M, up from 420,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 266,108 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank South Carolina Corp (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 217,244 shares to 36,485 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 21,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,045 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares to 20,873 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).

