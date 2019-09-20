As Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Decreased by $1.41 Million Its Holding; Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Price Declined While Greatmark Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 88,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 79,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 167,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 132 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT); 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 81.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 51,988 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $72.31. About 3.58M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurant LP owns 89,008 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 2,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swedbank has 852,444 shares. 28,411 were reported by Crawford Counsel. Pennsylvania-based Brick & Kyle has invested 2.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,282 shares. Thompson Inv reported 0.9% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bruce & Incorporated reported 254,800 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.35% or 12,107 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 0.4% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jcic Asset Management accumulated 191 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3,117 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 0.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Contravisory Inv Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spark Investment Management Limited Liability reported 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43,827 shares to 72,327 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Pinnacle Holdings Lc accumulated 48,583 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 12,186 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Close Llc holds 1.73% or 90,426 shares. New York-based Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Thb Asset Mngmt reported 137,320 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 2,079 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 3,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 70,021 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 599 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 2,782 shares.

