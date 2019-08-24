As Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Cut Its Stake by $2.45 Million; General Elec Co (GE) Shares Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $434,592

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) by 47.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 153,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 167,981 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 321,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 1,340 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What Do Investors Like Best About GE Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Company (GE): Longleaf Partners Fund Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,358 shares to 16,626 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Short Income Etf.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Lc holds 25,850 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Envestnet Asset has 516,732 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability has 70,441 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Donaldson Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,861 shares. Spears Abacus invested in 77,488 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 25,308 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 152,400 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 7.87 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Limited Com stated it has 174,806 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Putnam Fl Mgmt stated it has 43,443 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As has 1.69M shares. Stearns Grp reported 0.04% stake. Howland Ltd Liability accumulated 0.49% or 599,504 shares.

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Is Yielding 2.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Hallmark Financial, Chuy’s, Boot Barn, Exantas and Eagle Bancorp – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eagle Bancorp declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Omeros Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.3 per share. EBMT’s profit will be $3.20 million for 8.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.