As Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Stock Value Declined, Fisher Asset Management Has Increased by $492,480 Its Holding; Hamilton Lane Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Trupanion (TRUP) by $416,952

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company's stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 145,665 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 9,120 shares as the company's stock declined 25.71% . The hedge fund held 62,033 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, up from 52,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 114,286 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 24.77 million shares or 3.59% less from 25.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 64 shares. Wasatch Advsr invested 1.71% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,755 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 235,748 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 5,957 shares. 90,000 were reported by Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 25 are held by Fifth Third Bank. Invesco Limited reported 309,542 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Swiss Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 60,832 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Atria Limited Liability invested in 7,490 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 99,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Phocas reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a cash dividend on September 25, 2019 and announced strategic changes to board structure on July 01, 2019.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 21,168 shares to 311,024 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intesa Sanpaolo S P A Adr (ISNPY) by 6.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).