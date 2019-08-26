As Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Market Valuation Declined, Hennessy Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.13 Million; Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Booz Allen & Hamilton (BAH) by $49.98 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc (BAH) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 861,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.97M, down from 4.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 333,987 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 23/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING – SPACE AND NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS CENTER PACIFIC AWARDS CO 5 YEAR, $78M CUMULATIVE IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE C4l SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 77,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 55,760 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 18/05/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q Net $35.7M; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 353,925 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $121.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 113,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,257 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 101,068 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset One Com Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated accumulated 11,560 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Mackenzie Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,511 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 34,000 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bokf Na invested in 38,287 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,804 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership owns 41,462 shares. Anchor Cap has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 43,302 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.25 million shares. Synovus owns 6,065 shares.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.63M for 9.41 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 48,845 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated holds 0.18% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) or 77,500 shares. Lucas Mngmt invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 27,019 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 4,741 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 53,960 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 24,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Management & Counsel Limited Liability owns 16,577 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 3,367 shares. Fmr reported 696 shares. 3.36M were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Inc. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 23,779 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 8,262 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 91,044 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 113,800 shares to 141,300 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).