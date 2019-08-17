As E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Stock Price Declined, Cove Street Capital Decreased Its Holding by $21.48 Million; Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Holder Murphy Capital Management Upped Holding

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 933,327 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60M, down from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 630,818 shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 44,473 shares to 225,513 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 84,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345,789 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank owns 55,592 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ls Advisors Lc reported 6,235 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 88,141 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 25,444 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 43,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 38,147 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 90,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 143 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). California-based Cove Street Lc has invested 2.4% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19 – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Court TV Sets May 8 Launch Date, Unveils Programming Plans – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps proposes private placement of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 4,380 shares to 27,576 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 15,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,954 shares, and cut its stake in Dj Us Healthcare (IYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.01% or 412 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Investment Limited Partnership invested 1.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bp Plc has invested 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). South Texas Money Mngmt reported 201,048 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Caprock Inc invested in 0.31% or 10,153 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 9,939 shares stake. D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Montag A has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,199 were accumulated by Peddock Advisors. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 4,905 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 18,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 74,270 shares. Redwood Ltd Com owns 80,365 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company owns 603,037 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.