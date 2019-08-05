As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.16 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – Anova Technologies Announces 150Mbps of Transport Between CME and Washington D.C; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 23/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: SLIDE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT TO NEW LOWS PRESSURED BY TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Net $598.8M; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 8,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 265,475 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, down from 273,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.12% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 2.67M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 43,753 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 37,911 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Company accumulated 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 51 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Private Advisor Gru owns 4,764 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Ltd has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,845 shares. Johnson Gru owns 374 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 14,670 are owned by Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt. Park Avenue Securities stated it has 8,358 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares to 77,388 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $244.81M for 10.70 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. Curcio Michael John had sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Financial Bank Trust Communications invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 562,321 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.3% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Principal Financial Group owns 370,421 shares. Td Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 87,033 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 1.63M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 51,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc World invested in 32,617 shares. Natixis invested 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Strs Ohio owns 143,357 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 1.05 million shares. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).