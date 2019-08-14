As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Declined, Holder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holding

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.75M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 79.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 21,440 shares to 189,564 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,210 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 10.48 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

