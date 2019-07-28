As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $13.20 Million; As Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Names Domingo MirÃ³n Group Chief Executiveâ€”Financial Services, Succeeding Richard Lumb – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BlueFletch CEO: ‘I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report for EMEA Service Providers for Digital Grid Enablement – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 6,574 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,824 shares. Duncker Streett And Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Essex stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Colonial Trust Advisors stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,232 shares. Advisors Mngmt Llc invested in 0.05% or 4,575 shares. Brookmont Mngmt invested in 21,199 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 78,793 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Indexiq Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 25,395 shares. First Fincl Corporation In reported 579 shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sigma Planning has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares to 111,825 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. Curcio Michael John sold $1.04M worth of stock. Shares for $2.17M were sold by Roessner Karl A on Saturday, February 9.