As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $13.20 Million; As Synaptics (SYNA) Shares Declined, Cwm Raised Position

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 82,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 261,604 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 179,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 160,998 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 1.43M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Promising Internet of Things Stocks for 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synaptics Incorporated and Dialog Semiconductor PLC in Transaction Discussions – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Synaptics Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synaptics SecurePad Gamma for PCs Featuring Clear ID Optical Fingerprint Chosen for High-Performance Clevo Notebooks – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Small Caps With Big Profit Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FNCL) by 49,951 shares to 3,233 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 12,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,074 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Curcio Michael John sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04 million.