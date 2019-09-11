As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Lowered by $13.20 Million Its Position; Azimuth Capital Management Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) Increased by $398,000

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 4,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 118,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.79. About 245,885 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 3.21 million shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Disappoint – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KBW lowers estimates on E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “E*Trade integrates Google Assistant voice commands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl owns 1.45 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Prudential Pcl accumulated 9,000 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 0% or 489 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Ltd accumulated 16,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 12,081 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 4,415 shares. Senator Invest Gp Ltd Partnership reported 1.60 million shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemar Mngmt Llc holds 2.92% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 180,594 shares. Gideon Capital reported 6,002 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.4% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 142,229 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 447,096 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $226.98M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,698 shares to 234,121 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,680 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “VERB, RBGLY & OMCL – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Omnicell, Inc. – OMCL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.