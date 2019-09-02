As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Price Declined, Trexquant Investment LP Lifted Position; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Lowered Stake by $18.87 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 124.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 89,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 161,218 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 2.16M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 356,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 515,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.84 million, down from 871,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 42,920 shares to 88,450 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 160,188 shares. Notis reported 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Rbf Capital has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 6.17 million shares. 400,593 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd. Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 1.77 million shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corporation has 76,865 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 103,780 shares. Community Bancorp Na reported 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clark Cap Group Inc Inc reported 1.99% stake. Adage Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.45M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 4.05M were accumulated by Epoch Inv Prtn. 84,230 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co. Pzena Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 579,112 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 0.36% or 76,365 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 7,836 shares to 4,916 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,065 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reasons to Hold On to E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, ETFC, NEE – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “E*Trade COO takes over as CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.