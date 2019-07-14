As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Valuation Rose, Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake by $13.20 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Sunbelt Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $758,280

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 14/05/2018 – N2WS Announces Backup and Recovery Support for Amazon DynamoDB; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 1.98 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. 2,200 shares were bought by Chersi Robert J, worth $101,734. On Saturday, February 9 Curcio Michael John sold $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 21,928 shares.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.15M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.