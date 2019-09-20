As E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Has Increased Holding by $310,720 as Stock Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.33M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 37,164 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 51.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 1.28M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For Etrade Financial (ETFC) – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KBW lowers estimates on E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, ETFC, BDX – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ETFC Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 17,900 shares to 23,700 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Boston Prtn holds 0.29% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 4.92M shares. Principal Inc owns 366,261 shares. Aviva Plc has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 91,227 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 8,483 are owned by Ls Investment Ltd Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 47,185 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 945,393 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 164,341 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 3.25M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co holds 1.73 million shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 111 shares. Rampart Management Co Limited Co holds 3,156 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc reported 20,292 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Comm Bancshares holds 0.01% or 17,117 shares in its portfolio.