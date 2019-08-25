As E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake; Waddell & Reed Financial Decreased Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Valuation Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 11,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 275,815 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, down from 286,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.18M shares traded or 60.79% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 580,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.83 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.56% or 156,861 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc reported 20 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.04% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. 1.03M were reported by Calamos Limited Com. Art Advsrs Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 59,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 21,204 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.46% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Natixis reported 0.02% stake. 16,283 are held by Bluecrest Capital Management. 19.50 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 233,204 shares stake. Farmers Bank owns 1,127 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,785 shares to 19,642 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.83 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.69 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 67,535 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0.6% stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 35,295 shares stake. Nuwave Ltd Co holds 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 502 shares. Ssi Invest Management accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,308 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Co holds 2.18% or 52,570 shares. Sabal reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). South Dakota Council invested in 305,246 shares. Invesco Limited owns 3.14M shares. Leavell Inv holds 24,511 shares. Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap Inc has invested 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 543,135 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $43.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 122,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.