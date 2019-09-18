As E O G Resources (EOG) Share Value Declined, Holder Alphamark Advisors Boosted Stake; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Holder Private Ocean Has Trimmed Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 39,422 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, up from 34,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.76M shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 5.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $228.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russ Gro 2000 (IWO) by 6,612 shares to 32,153 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphamark Actively Man by 39,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865,173 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.43 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

