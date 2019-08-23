As E O G Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Lowered Stake; Annex Advisory Services Lifted Its At&T (T) Position by $320,788

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 97,959 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, down from 102,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 2.64 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 20.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 49,324 shares to 92,682 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Com, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 250 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 264,614 shares. 137,259 were reported by First Financial Bank Of Omaha. Barrett Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 129,942 shares. Marco Inv Management Llc reported 0.1% stake. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Everett Harris And Ca reported 2,668 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0.52% or 27,492 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Group invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adage Prtn Grp Incorporated has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 202,200 shares. Ipswich Inv Management stated it has 30,418 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Com accumulated 17,303 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 255,768 shares to 5,156 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,032 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint Inc has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,690 shares. Aqr Management Limited stated it has 2.48M shares. Crow Point Prns Limited Co accumulated 125,000 shares. Moreover, Loeb Prns Corporation has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2,245 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd reported 12,963 shares. First National Company stated it has 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Company holds 698,734 shares. 37.09M are held by Invesco Limited. Live Your Vision Ltd Co holds 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 2,261 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0.12% stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 223,539 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.68% or 4.46M shares. Principal Fincl Grp has 11.41 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 477,431 shares.