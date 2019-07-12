As E (ETFC) Market Value Rose, Holder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Lowered by $336,536 Its Stake; Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Ambev Sa (ABEV) Position by $99.60 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 24.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160.51 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688.00M, down from 185.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.61 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 177,099 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 188,696 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $263.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $793.12 million for 24.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $273.44M for 10.32 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 6,472 shares to 16,244 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primerica Inc Com (NYSE:PRI) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROLL).

