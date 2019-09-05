As Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Brookside Capital Management Increased Holding; Matthew 25 Management Boosted Its Cummins (CMI) Holding by $314,000

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.97. About 974,599 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.60 million market cap company. It closed at $4.62 lastly. It is down 78.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – Dynavax Technologies Corp Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 08/05/2018 – Dynavax 1Q Loss $39M; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. 16,667 Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares with value of $50,001 were bought by Novack David F. On Monday, August 12 the insider CANO FRANCIS bought $50,001.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 602,649 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.