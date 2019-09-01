As Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Price Declined, Brookside Capital Management Lifted by $2.49 Million Its Stake; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Holding In Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Was Upped

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 2.43M shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 773,572 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – Dynavax 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dynavax prices equity offering; shares down 5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Overall Response Rate of 76% in Advanced Melanoma Patients with Dynavax’s SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); Data Presented Today at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Bain Cap Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.26 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 7,922 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 46,876 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 343,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 269,540 shares. 691,595 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Franklin holds 3.20 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 29,980 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 83,089 shares. Mhr Fund Mgmt Limited Com reported 44,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hap Trading Ltd has 45,309 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Blair William Il stated it has 0.04% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 217,433 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $158.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 65,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,561 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. Another trade for 16,667 shares valued at $50,001 was bought by Novack David F. Phillips Peggy V had bought 16,666 shares worth $49,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 27,028 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Blackrock holds 11.14 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 372,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 55,954 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.4% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,477 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 122,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 182,400 shares. Blackstone Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 2.41 million shares in its portfolio. Stevens Lp holds 0.02% or 64,820 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.03% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 462,234 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,711 shares to 5,670 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,469 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).