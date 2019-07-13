As Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stock Declined, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Increased Stake; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 395.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 345,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.22M market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 1.99M shares traded or 44.92% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Dynavax Technologies Corporation Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barnett And Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1,477 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.21% or 34,389 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Albert D Mason Incorporated owns 5,058 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Saturna Capital Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,526 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,407 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,530 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,583 are held by Thomasville Commercial Bank. Newfocus Financial Limited has 3.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs BD’s ChloraPrep antiseptic – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dynavax Presents Phase 1b Data on Inhaled DV281 TLR9 Agonist at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dynavax to Present at the William Blair & Co. Annual Growth Stock Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.