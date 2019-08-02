As Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Holder Folketrygdfondet Has Upped Ericsson (ERIC) Position

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60 million, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 4.12M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.079 during the last trading session, reaching $2.711. About 1.24 million shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax: HEPLISAV-B Now Meets Critical Reimbursement Requirement for Many Insurance Plans; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.08 million shares to 590,427 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,561 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bain Capital Pub Equity Management Limited Liability invested in 1.26 million shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). 39,757 are owned by Amer Gru Inc. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 1.16M shares. 3.13 million are owned by Vanguard Gp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 12,978 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.01% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 6,753 shares. Bailard holds 0.07% or 149,000 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc stated it has 2.44 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 335,133 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 84,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 4.24M shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 42,816 shares. Voya Inv Ltd invested in 25,736 shares or 0% of the stock.

