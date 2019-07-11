As Dycom Industries (DY) Stock Declined, Cortina Asset Management Increased by $1.14 Million Its Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Decreased Its Position

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 95,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,289 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 341,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 7.29 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 25,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 357,578 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43 million, up from 332,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 158,112 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.77 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

