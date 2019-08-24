As Dycom Industries (DY) Shares Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.14 Million; Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Kohl’s (KSS) Holding by $13.62 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 25,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 357,578 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43M, up from 332,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 326,659 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 49,178 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38B, down from 49,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 5.16 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results And Host Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 168,628 shares to 512,656 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 35,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,355 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kohl’s, Snap And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Kohl’s Is Doing to Drive Sales – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.